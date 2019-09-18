Inventors Want To Split Credit For Gas Transportation Patent

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Two men who claim they helped design a system of stringing together tanks for storing and transporting liquefied gas asked a Pennsylvania federal court to amend a patent Tuesday so they could license their part of the invention to a Pittsburgh-area company. Gary Mackay and Dan Hewson said a third co-inventor, Steve Campbell, took sole credit on the U.S. patent application and assigned the patent rights to his Canadian startup company, TranzGaz Inc., in 2014. They asked the U.S. district court in Pittsburgh to add them to the patent as co-inventors so they could also sell the design to Butler County,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS