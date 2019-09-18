SEC Seeks OK Of $194M Order Against Pyramid Schemers

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 10:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked a New York federal judge on Wednesday to approve a final judgment of $194 million in disgorgements and fines against the perpetrators of a sprawling pyramid scheme known as "CKB." The agency claims that over the past six years, it has established the liability of six individuals and a handful of companies behind a $260 million pyramid scheme that operated through an entity claiming to offer web-based educational courses for children, referred to in court documents as CKB or Cyber Kids Best Education Ltd. The SEC has already secured either summary or consent judgments...

