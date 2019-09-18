7th Circ. Mulls UChicago's Approach To Student-Worker Case

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit judge on Wednesday questioned the University of Chicago for objecting to the National Labor Relations Board hearing process instead of the underlying finding that short-term workers have collective bargaining rights when it appealed a determination that students employed at the school's libraries could unionize. During oral argument, U.S. Circuit Judge David Hamilton pressed counsel for the university to address why it was focused on securing an evidentiary hearing in the case, which the university says it was wrongly denied in violation of the school's due process rights, the National Labor Relations Act, the board's own rules and guidance from...

