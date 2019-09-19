EEOC Sex Harassment Guidance Remains Stalled, Chair Says

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A long-awaited U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission enforcement guidance on sexual harassment, which was sent to the Office of Management and Budget for final approval nearly two years ago, is still “in the OMB process” with no indication of when it will be cleared, the EEOC’s new leader told congressional lawmakers Thursday. Recently confirmed EEOC Chair Janet Dhillon offered the update to lawmakers at a hearing before the House Education and Labor Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Human Services, a proceeding that also included testimony from Craig Leen, director of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs....

