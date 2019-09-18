W. Va. Hits J&J, Ethicon With Pelvic Mesh Suit

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- West Virginia’s attorney general has hit Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary Ethicon with a suit over their pelvic mesh, the problematic medical device that’s already cost several manufacturers billions in courtroom losses. In a 41-page complaint filed Wednesday, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey repeated familiar allegations that J&J and Ethicon used compromised studies to trick doctors and patients into thinking their pelvic mesh products were safe, despite knowing their use often led to bacterial infections, lacerated vaginas and painful, hardened mesh implants that are impossible to remove. Pelvic mesh implants are used to prevent abdominal prolapses and to lift and support the...

