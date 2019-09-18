Door Makers Can't Shut Out Buyers' Price-Fixing Claims

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Two of the country's largest interior molded door manufacturers cannot escape a consolidated antitrust class action, because direct and indirect purchasers have sufficiently alleged that the companies conspired to jack up prices in the market, a Virginia federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr., however, denied in part requests by Masonite Corp. and Jeld-Wen Inc. to toss the case, saying that some of the indirect purchasers' claims under state law "fall short in various aspects." Masonite and Jeld-Wen contended in their dismissal bids that the buyers lack standing to seek injunctive relief and failed to plead sufficient facts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS