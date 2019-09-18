TridentUSA Ch. 11 Plan Wins Court Approval

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Wednesday approved health care provider TridentUSA's Chapter 11 plan, saying the deal handing the company’s ownership over to a major lender was fair and financially sound. After hearing arguments at a daylong hearing Tuesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane approved Trident’s prearranged plan, including the assumption of Medicare and Medicaid agreements and legal releases for executives, directors and priority lien holder Silver Point Capital LP, saying the plan was in the best interest of Trident and its creditors. Trident, a Maryland-based provider of health care services to post-acute care, assisted living and correctional facilities, filed for...

