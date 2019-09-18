SEC Sues Crypto Co. Over $665M Unregistered Offerings

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed suit Wednesday in California federal court against a Los Angeles crypto company that allegedly sold $14.6 million worth of its own unregistered bitcoin tokens as well as some $650 million of unregistered tokens for clients. The SEC says the company, ICOBox, which allegedly sought to act as a startup incubator for crypto-asset companies, sold unregistered securities to thousands of investors, both on its own behalf and on behalf of other companies, while saying it was exempt from registration requirements. “By actively soliciting and attracting investors to ICOBox’s clients’ securities offerings in exchange for transaction-based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS