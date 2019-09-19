11th Circ. Says Cigna Can Enforce $25M Deal

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit reversed and remanded a Florida district court's denial of Cigna Healthcare Inc.'s motion to enforce a $25 million settlement agreement after allegations that Cigna misappropriated part of its settlement with medical providers. Wednesday's opinion stems from litigation in which Managed Care Advisory Group LLC, which purports to represent a number of settlement class members, claimed the health care provider was conspiring to keep reimbursements low. But the appellate court said there is no formal record of what MCAG did with $13 million in paid claims "This litigation has been ongoing for almost 20 years, but it appears that...

