NC Insurance Exec Seeks Toss Of Federal Bribery Case

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 11:07 PM EDT) -- The owner of an insurance conglomerate asked a North Carolina federal court on Thursday to toss a criminal case charging him with conspiring to bribe the state's insurance commissioner by offering cash to shut down a troublesome investigation. Gregory Lindberg, the owner of Eli Global LLC, which in turn owns the Durham-based Global Bankers Insurance Group, said the government's case against him can't stand because prosecutors hadn't connected the alleged bribe to any "official act" and because he didn't directly profit in return for the alleged payment. Lindberg also urged the court to throw out the case in the interest of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS