EU Lawmakers Plan Push For Fair Digital Tax Agenda: Paper

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 1:34 PM EDT) -- European lawmakers will ask the incoming European commissioner for tax whether he will implement a “fair digital tax agenda” regardless of the outcome of international efforts in the same area, according to a leaked document seen by Law360 Thursday. Paolo Gentiloni, left, was Italy's prime minister from December 2016 until June 2018. He will serve as the European Commission's economy minister and oversee tax issues as the EU negotiates global tax rules for the digital economy at the OECD. (AP) Paolo Gentiloni will be asked in a meeting with parliamentarians Oct. 3 to specify his priorities and outline a “road map”...

