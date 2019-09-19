Daimler Forced To Hand Over Docs In Trucks Cartel Case

Law360, London (September 19, 2019, 6:22 PM BST) -- Daimler AG lost a bid on Thursday to delay handing over documents in a suit over its involvement in a truck cartel, after a London tribunal agreed with the companies seeking damages that waiting would lead to inconsistency in the sprawling proceedings. At the start of a two-day hearing for several applications in five separate cases related to the cartel, Judge Philip Roth of the Competition Appeal Tribunal ordered Daimler and the claimants — led by Wolseley UK Ltd. — to agree by Oct. 1 on "first stage" disclosure in the case, in line with the categories that the other defendants...

