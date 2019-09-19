Singapore Post-Owned E-Commerce Cos. File For Ch. 11

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Shipping conglomerate Singapore Post Ltd.’s two U.S. e-commerce units — Jagged Peak and TradeGlobal — have filed for bankruptcy after failing to find a buyer, saying years of underinvestment by their parent has led to mounting losses. In a declaration filed alongside their Tuesday Chapter 11 petitions, the debtors’ Chief Restructuring Officer Jeremy Rosenthal said Jagged Peak and TradeGlobal are heavily intertwined, and want to use the bankruptcy process to keep their businesses safe as they search for buyers or pursue other alternatives. Rosenthal said the debtors don’t have any secured debt, but do have roughly $60 million in unsecured debt....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS