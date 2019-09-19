Catholic Hospital Must Face Transgender Man’s Bias Suit

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A California state appeals court has revived a transgender man's suit accusing a Catholic hospital of violating state discrimination law by canceling his hysterectomy after finding out the procedure was intended to treat gender dysphoria. A three-judge panel of California’s First Appellate District ruled Tuesday that the trial court improperly dismissed Evan Minton’s lawsuit against hospital operator Dignity Health when it determined he couldn’t proceed under the state’s Unruh Civil Rights Act because the hospital provided him with non-Catholic hospitals to obtain the surgical treatment for gender dysphoria. Minton made the initial case that the hospital intentionally discriminated against him based...

