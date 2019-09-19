Tailwater Capital Pours $150M Into Downstream Energy Biz

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 2:48 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm Tailwater Capital said Thursday it committed $150 million to Triten Energy Partners for the company's downstream infrastructure projects. Triten Energy Partners will use the investment to develop and acquire downstream facilities related to fuel and chemical production, including renewable and lower-emission fuels, the announcement said. The Houston-based company focuses on projects in the refined products, petrochemical and renewables industries, according to its website. Triten's focus on lower-emission products as well as high-demand fuels and chemicals made it an attractive investment, Tailwater Capital LLC executives said. "As the energy industry continues to evolve, we are confident that Triten's strategy...

