Ginkgo Lands $290M Cell Programming-Focused Series E

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 1:37 PM EDT) -- Ginkgo Bioworks on Thursday said it landed $290 million in its latest funding round that will be used to expand the biotech startup’s cell programming platform. Ginkgo Bioworks said that its Series E funding round saw contributions from all of its existing investors as well as new investors including funds managed by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc. The company said in its statement that the funding round brings its total funding to $719 million. "Cells are programmable similar to computers because they run on digital code in the form of DNA," Ginkgo CEO and co-founder Jason Kelly said in a statement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS