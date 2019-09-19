Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Akerman snagged a spot among the week’s legal lions after a jury awarded its model clients nearly $1 million for a swingers club’s unauthorized use of their images, while Hanshaw Burink was among the legal lambs with a loss at the Sixth Circuit for a client fired after golfing during medical leave. Legal Lions Akerman LLP clinched the top spot on this week’s legal lions list after a Miami federal jury on Monday ruled that a swingers club should pay the law firm’s clients, 32 models, a total of $892,500 in damages for using the women's images to promote sex parties...

