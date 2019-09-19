Gov't Goes To Bat For Trump's Security Tariff Powers

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump has the constitutional authority to impose national security-based tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, and challengers to the underlying law can’t get around a high court ruling supporting that authority, the government told the Federal Circuit Wednesday. Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, a Cold War-era law, has already been found constitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court in its 1976 Algonquin decision, and the circuit court should ignore the American Institute for International Steel Inc.’s arguments that differing contexts mean Algonquin is irrelevant to its challenge to Section 232, according to the government. “Appellants boldly declare that Algonquin...

