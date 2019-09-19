Oil Co. Says Lease Fight Can't Turn On Free Speech Law

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 5:22 PM EDT) -- When a ranch told potential buyers that a mineral lease on its land had terminated because of lack of production, it was not speaking to the public and so was not protected from a contract-breach claim by a state free speech law, an oil company told the Texas Supreme Court in oral arguments Thursday. Since the property owner, Lona Hills Ranch, wasn't speaking about a matter of public concern, it can't use a state free speech law to dismiss a breach-of-contract claim, Creative Oil & Gas Operating LLC argued. Creative Oil is asking the state's high court to revive its claim...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS