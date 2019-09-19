UK Threatens Deep Dive Into £90M Sports Fashion Deal

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Britain's competition watchdog said Thursday that a £90 million ($112 million) marriage between leading U.K. athletic fashion retailer JD Sports and a burgeoning rival might jack up sportswear prices, and threatened to open an in-depth investigation into the deal unless the duo offers up some concessions. In the decision, the Competition and Markets Authority directed JD Sports Fashion PLC and Footasylum PLC to "offer acceptable undertakings to address these competition concerns" or warned that the merger will be referred to a second-phase investigation. "JD Sports is already by far the largest player in the growing sports fashion sector, so any deal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS