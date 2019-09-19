School District Settles SEC Fraud Claims Over $100M Offering

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles-area school district and its superintendent settled allegations that they conducted a fraudulent $100 million municipal bond offering in late 2016, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Thursday, while a second, ex-district official faces a related civil suit in federal court. The Montebello Unified School District and superintendent Anthony James Martinez resolved the regulator’s allegations that they authorized the bond offering without disclosing essential information to investors, and Martinez agreed to pay a fine of $10,000, according to an administrative proceeding filed Thursday. Montebello’s former chief business officer, Ruben James Rojas, faces several securities fraud claims in a...

