Marijuana Shouldn't Trigger Deportation, Dems' Bill Proposes

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 9:15 PM EDT) -- More than 20 Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives introduced a bill on Wednesday to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to remove minor marijuana use, possession and distribution charges from the list of deportable offenses. The legislation, introduced by U.S. House Assistant Speaker Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., would bar the Trump administration from using small drug offenses to target immigrant communities, including Dreamers, for removal, according to a press release from Luján's office. Senator Cory Booker, D-N.J., introduced a companion bill in the U.S. Senate, the release states. The proposed legislation comes after the Trump administration in 2014...

