FDA Launches Criminal Probe Into Vaping Deaths, Illnesses

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 1:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said that it has launched a criminal probe into an outbreak of vaping-related lung illnesses that have sickened at least 530 people and killed seven. The FDA’s Office of Criminal Investigations is looking into the recent outbreak of vaping-related illnesses and deaths, the agency said Thursday. (AP) FDA officials said that investigators from the agency’s Office of Criminal Investigations have been looking into the matter since news of the illnesses first broke over the summer, although the cause of the illnesses is still unknown. Center for Disease Control officials said during a call...

