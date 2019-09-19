Rite Aid Gets Claims Trimmed In Deceptive Labeling Suit

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday trimmed a suit alleging that Rite Aid Corp. misled customers on the number of pills found in bottles of some supplements the pharmacy sells, ruling the buyers failed to show they notified Rite Aid of the alleged wrongdoing as required under state law. Chief U.S. District Judge Christopher C. Conner told named plaintiffs Kaley Diann Silva and Lindsey Avenetti that under the state's Uniform Commercial Code, a plaintiff pushing claims for breach of contract and implied and express warranties must alert the defendant of the alleged breach before going to court, and there is nothing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS