Ex-Sequoia Partner Slips Sex Abuse Suit By No-Show Accuser

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A former Sequoia Capital partner beat a lawsuit brought by a woman who had accused him of years of sexual and emotional abuse when a California judge dismissed the case over the woman's repeated failure to hand over documents and show up for mandated proceedings. In an order filed Wednesday in San Mateo Superior Court, retired Judge Read Ambler, who refereed the discovery process, granted the request by Silicon Valley millionaire Michael Goguen to toss the case based on numerous procedural violations by his accuser, Amber Laurel Baptiste. "The record reflects that Baptiste has essentially stopped responding to discovery and stopped...

