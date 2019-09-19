Fintech Startup Stripe Valued At $35B In New Funding Round

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A group of private investors has agreed to infuse San Francisco-headquartered fintech startup Stripe Inc. with $250 million in a funding round that values the online payments business at $35 billion, the companies said Thursday. The contributing investors include General Catalyst, Sequoia Capital and Andreessen Horowitz, among others, according to a statement. Stripe, which was formed in 2010 in the U.S. and has a prominent market share in Europe, intends to use the fresh funding to continue international expansion, develop new products and bolster its enterprise offerings. "Even now, in 2019, less than eight percent of commerce happens online," said John...

