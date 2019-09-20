Insurer Can't Duck Allegation It Delayed Handling Injury Claim

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 6:34 PM EDT) -- An insurance company must face claims that it took too long to process a workplace injury claim for a construction worker who subsequently died of unrelated causes, but the compensatory damages it may be liable for are limited to interest payments, a Delaware state court has determined. Judge Jeffrey J. Clark on Thursday denied AmGuard Insurance Co.’s summary judgment bid on a claim by the estate of Mark Krieger that the company had no reasonable rationale for delaying payments to the construction worker following the May 2017 injury, according to the opinion. But because AmGuard ultimately made the payments, the only...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS