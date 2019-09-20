Corn Dog Co. Sticks Estranged Family's Rival Biz With IP Suit

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The owners of a corn dog stand famously associated with the Texas State Fair are suing estranged family members for allegedly using a shortened version of the brand's name to promote their own corn dogs despite having no connection to the company. In a new lawsuit filed Thursday in Texas federal court, Fletcher's Original State Fair Corny Dogs claimed that Fletch co-founders Victoria Fletcher and Jace Christensen, who is Fletcher's daughter, are selling corn dogs under a "variation" of the family name to confuse customers into buying their products. Though they are "fully aware" of Fletcher's trademark rights in the name, the...

