Brookfield Unfairly Seized Power In TerraForm, Investor Says

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Brookfield Asset Management unfairly gained too much power in renewable energy business TerraForm Power through a $650 million private placement, an investor told the Delaware Chancery Court on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TerraForm Power Inc. from 51% to 65.3% through a private placement that undervalued TerraForm's shares and should have included a premium for the extra control Brookfield gained as a result of the placement, Martin Rosson claims in a suit on behalf of a proposed class of shareholders. Brookfield affiliates paid $10.66 per share for nearly 61 million TerraForm common shares in a June 2018...

