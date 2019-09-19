Ford Asks Justices To Undo Montana Ruling In Rollover Suit

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Ford has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to clarify the standard for applying specific personal jurisdiction in disputes, saying Montana's justices improperly allowed a negligence suit over a fatal rollover to play out in the state despite the lack of a connection between Ford’s conduct in the state to the claims at issue. Ford Motor Co. filed a petition for writ of certiorari on Wednesday seeking to reverse the Montana Supreme Court's May decision keeping alive design-defect, failure-to-warn and negligence claims that Markkaya Jean Gullett's estate asserted on her behalf after she died in a 2015 rollover accident involving a Ford...

