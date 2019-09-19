Fla. Teachers Reach $15.5M Race Bias Settlement With State

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The Florida Department of Education has agreed to pay $15.5 million to end a suit alleging that a state program that paid bonuses to certain teachers unfairly boxed out black and Hispanic educators, according to a Thursday federal court filing. The department and the Florida Education Association — the Florida teachers’ union — asked the Northern District of Florida for preliminary approval of their deal, which would resolve claims that the Florida’s Best and Brightest Teacher Scholarship Program violated federal anti-discrimination law by leaving out black and Hispanic teachers. The deal also requires the state to nix a provision conditioning the...

