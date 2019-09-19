Financial Groups Urge House To Back Cannabis Banking Bill

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Banking industry organizations from around the nation urged House lawmakers on Thursday to pass a pending bill intended to promote access to financial services for state-sanctioned cannabis businesses, seeking to build momentum behind the legislation for a potential floor vote. In letters to House leaders, bankers associations from all 50 states plus several top-tier national trade groups called for lawmakers to back H.R. 1595, also known as the SAFE Banking Act, saying it would cut crime, aid tax collection and enhance transparency in an industry where access to financial services is impeded by conflicting federal and state laws on cannabis....

