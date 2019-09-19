Calif. Tax Return Law Temporarily Blocked In Fed. Court

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT) -- California's law requiring presidential candidates to submit tax returns before they can appear on the state's primary ballot was temporarily suspended by a federal judge Thursday pending a final ruling, an early victory for the several parties opposing the law. California's tax return law would require President Donald Trump and other candidates to disclose five years of tax returns in order to appear on the state's primary ballot. (AP) U.S. District Judge Morrison England Jr. issued a tentative order from the bench granting preliminary injunction requests in five related cases against the law, S.B. 27, signed July 30 by Democratic Gov. Gavin...

