US Makes First Environmental Claim Under Korean Trade Deal

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government on Thursday filed the first-ever environmental claim under its trade agreement with South Korea by accusing Seoul of not doing enough to crack down on illegal fishing operations. In asking for formal consultations with South Korea under the trade agreement, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative nodded to a new report from the National Marine Fisheries Service that called out Seoul for failing to honor its international obligations to punish illegal and unregulated fishing. “In its report, NMFS has identified Korea for ‘failing to apply sufficient sanctions to deter its vessels from engaging in fishing activities that...

