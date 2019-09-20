Judge Sinks Most Of Maritime Law Firm's Suit Against BCBS

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge has tossed all but one claim in a New Orleans law firm’s suit alleging Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana wrongly denied continued inpatient treatment to the child of two of the firms’ members in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. After U.S. District Judge Wendy B. Vitter’s order Thursday, only Soileau & Associates LLC’s claim looking to recover benefits under Section 502(a)(1)(B) of ERISA will move forward in the firm’s case against Louisiana Health Service & Indemnity Co., which does business as BCBS of Louisiana. The insurer hadn’t asked the court to toss...

