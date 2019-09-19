USCIS Will Process Deferred Action Bids Again After Backlash

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 8:26 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said Thursday it will resume processing requests for deportation relief from immigrants without legal status, including those with serious medical conditions, after the agency's decision to stop considering them sparked strong backlash on Capitol Hill. A USCIS spokesperson said in a statement Thursday that acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan had directed the agency to consider non-military deferred action requests again, six weeks after the agency had quietly rolled back the program. The agency will now revert to the processes in place before it stopped considering non-military deferred action requests. "USCIS is resuming its consideration of...

