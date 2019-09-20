Asset Manager Escapes Bulk Of €32M Suit Over Soured Deal

Law360, London (September 20, 2019, 7:39 PM BST) -- The owner of a Caribbean luxury hotel development won €5.7 million ($6.2 million) against Duet Group on Friday, but the judge rejected the remainder of the €32 million claim and allowed the asset manager to recoup the sums from a company now owned by the hotelier. In a 64-page ruling, Judge David Waksman said that although Barthelemy Holdings LLC has succeeded in its suit against Duet Group Ltd. over liability for the ballooning costs of the hotel on St. Barts, the company can't recover money for the majority of items in its claim. He also ruled that Duet Group will be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS