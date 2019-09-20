Icahn Pushes Chancery For Lower Bar In Proxy Docs Fights

Law360, Dover (September 20, 2019, 1:52 PM EDT) -- Holdings of hedge fund giant Carl Icahn argued in Delaware's Chancery Court on Friday that less restrictive tests should apply to investor document demands in support of proxy fights, as battling widens over the price Occidental Petroleum Corp. paid in its $55 million purchase of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. last month. Stephen E. Jenkins of Ashby & Geddes, counsel to Icahn's High River Limited Partnership and affiliates, argued that Icahn's information gathering about the deal should not be shut down by court precedent blocking use of "books and records" actions as fishing expeditions for lawsuits challenging the fairness of deals and director...

