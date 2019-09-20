DC Circ. Grapples With Sex Trafficking Law Foes' Standing

Law360, Washington (September 20, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit on Friday appeared to disagree with a lower court’s ruling and the U.S. Department of Justice’s assertions that advocates of free speech on the internet and groups supporting sex workers lack standing to challenge a new federal law designed to crack down on sex trafficking online. The judges asserted during oral arguments that they still cannot grasp why U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon had granted the DOJ’s bid to dismiss the case last year on procedural grounds. The panel said the groups, which allege First and Fifth Amendment violations, have plausibly shown injury under the...

