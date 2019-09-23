NJ Energy Co. Can't Duck $1.1M In Penalties In Securities Row

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court will let stand roughly $1.1 million in penalties leveled against a green energy company for selling unregistered securities and misleading investors with false statements that the business would go public and had filed a federal registration form. The two-judge panel on Friday upheld a decision from the chief of the New Jersey Bureau of Securities against Extreme Energy Solutions Inc. and its president and CEO, Samuel K. Burlum, for violating the New Jersey Uniform Securities Law with the sale of about $2.8 million in unregistered stock to 225 investors between March 2011 and August 2014....

