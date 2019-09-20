REIT Choice Properties Selling 30 Assets For $321M

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has reached a deal to sell 30 properties for about CA$426 million ($320.8 million), according to an announcement Friday from the Toronto-based REIT. The deal is for 27 retail properties and three distribution centers, and some or all of the properties are leased to Canadian grocery chain Loblaw Cos. Ltd. The REIT did not disclose buy-side information in its announcement Friday but said the buyer was a third party. The firm plans to use proceeds from the sale to pay off debt. "We are pleased to execute on this opportunity to recycle capital," Rael Diamond,...

