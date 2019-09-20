Dues Refunds After Janus Not A Sure Bet, 7th Circ. Chief Says

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The namesake plaintiff in the landmark Janus case and other nonunion state workers urged the Seventh Circuit on Friday to grant them a refund of the "fair share" fees they once paid for collective bargaining, but the judges said it's not a given that the U.S. Supreme Court's decision applies retroactively. When the nation's high court held in Janus v. AFSCME that forcing public sector workers who aren't union members to pay "agency fees" violates their First Amendment rights, it left open the question of whether they're entitled to refunds for those fees because the unions were acting under an arrangement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS