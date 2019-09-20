Proposed Cloud Tax Regs Foggy On Sourcing

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 9, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the IRS published proposed regulations regarding the classification of cloud transactions and transactions involving digital content for purposes of the international provisions of the tax code. The proposed regulations also modify the existing rules for classifying transactions involving computer programs, applying those rules to transfers of digital content. Determining the classification of cross-border transactions is key to determining whether income generated from such transactions is U.S. source or foreign source, and ultimately how such income will be taxed. The existing regulations were finalized in 1998, which might as well have been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS