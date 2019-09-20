CME Group Plans To Launch Bitcoin Options Early Next Year

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 7:56 PM EDT) -- CME Group Inc. intends to start offering options on its bitcoin futures contracts in the first quarter of 2020, pending any regulatory hiccups, the exchange said Friday. CME said it has seen rapid adoption of its bitcoin futures contracts since it began offering them in December 2017, around the same time as rival CBOE Global Markets Inc. CBOE pulled back in March, saying it would stop listing bitcoin futures for trading while it reevaluated its approach to offering digital asset derivatives, leaving the market open for CME. "Based on increasing client demand and robust growth in our bitcoin futures markets, we...

