Taxation With Representation: Simpson, Latham, Baker

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 1:27 PM EDT) -- In this week’s Taxation with Representation, home technology company Vivint Smart Home makes a $5.6 billion merger, Energy Transfer nabs SemGroup for $5.1 billion, and Danish drugmaker Lundbeck makes a $2 billion pharmaceutical deal. Vivint’s $5.6B Merger Smart home technology company Vivint Smart Home said Sept. 16 that it would merge with a subsidiary of blank-check company Mosaic Acquisition Corp., in a $5.6 billion deal steered by Paul Weiss and Simpson Thacher. The Simpson team included tax partner Drew Purcell and associates Sophie Staples, Abigail Hopper and Brian Mendick. A deal for Vivint, which will help the company pay down debt,...

