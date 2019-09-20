Netflix Slammed For Last-Ditch Bid To Escape 'Narcos' Suit

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Former Colombian journalist Virginia Vallejo has urged a Florida federal judge to deny a motion to dismiss her copyright suit claiming the Netflix series "Narcos" ripped off her memoir detailing her affair with drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, calling it a last-ditch effort to delay next month's scheduled trial. In a response filed Thursday, Vallejo said the Sept. 5 motion from Netflix Inc., Narcos Productions LLC and Gaumont Television USA LLC misinterprets a motion picture agreement she signed to allow a film version of her book that she argues did not assign away any rights until 16 weeks after the allegedly offending...

