Split DC Circ. Revives Howard U. Veterinarian's Firing Suit

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 1:04 PM EDT) -- A divided D.C. Circuit panel on Friday revived a former Howard University veterinarian's suit alleging she was fired for alerting the National Institutes of Health to inhumane lab conditions, saying the trial court took "too narrow a view" of the False Claims Act, which protects workers who report fraud in government contracts. The 2-1 ruling said that Sylvia Singletary, who reported that the school may have violated the terms of a government grant by not fixing an overheating problem with animals' living conditions, has a retaliation claim because she alleged she engaged in protected activity and that she was punished for...

