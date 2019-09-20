Nurse's Hospital Retaliation Suit Nixed By Ky. Appeals Court

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky appeals court affirmed the dismissal of a nurse’s suit claiming she was fired for reporting patient safety issues, finding Friday she had engaged in "generalized complaining" and that the hospital would have canned her anyway over performance issues. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously upheld the dismissal of Belinda Tygrett’s suit accusing Baptist Healthcare System Inc. of terminating her employment in retaliation for reporting to her superiors problems with nurse workloads and patient assignments and underperforming technicians and nurse’s aides. The hospital had contended that Tygrett was fired for poor performance, including several instances where she failed to document...

