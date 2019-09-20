Binary Options Sales Rep Gets 14 Months For $145M Fraud

Law360, Greenbelt, Md. (September 20, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A former sales representative in the binary options industry was sentenced to 14 months in prison Friday morning for her role in a $145 million investment scam based out of Israel. California native Liora Welles, who is a dual American and Israeli citizen, burst into tears when U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang read out her sentence in the small Maryland federal courtroom, as she and her defense attorney had lobbied for leniency based on Welles’ age at the time of her crimes, her early cooperation with the government investigation and the responsibility she took for her conduct. Judge Chuang told...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS