Dechert Says ENRC Damages Capped At £3M In SFO Suit

Law360, London (September 23, 2019, 2:54 PM BST) -- Dechert LLP could be forced to pay as much as £3 million ($3.73 million) if it loses legal battles over its role in a corruption probe launched against Kazakh mining company Eurasian Natural Resources Corp., the law firm told a judge in London. The High Court will decide whether Dechert recklessly disregarded its professional duties to Kazakh mining company ENRC, in the latest twist in a long-running legal battle. (AP) The law firm's total liability is capped by its retainer contract with ENRC. It will not exceed that amount unless Dechert is ruled to have committed fraud or to have recklessly...

